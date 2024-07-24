Nearly 40 US lawmakers are expected to boycott an address to Congress by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu's speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday is in response to an invitation extended by House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has been a vocal critic of Israeli attacks on Gaza, said, “Netanyahu should not be welcomed into the US Congress.

"On the contrary, his policies in Gaza and the occupied West Bank and his refusal to support a two-state solution should be roundly condemned," he said. "As I stated last month, I will not be attending his address."

Other senators, all Democrats, who said they would not be attending the address include Patty Murray, Elizabeth Warren, Chris Van Hollen, Brian Schatz, Jeff Merkley, Dick Durbin, Tim Kaine, and Peter Welch.

Van Hollen said last week that it was a "big mistake" to invite Netanyahu to Congress and he would not attend.

"The actions and words of Prime Minister Netanyahu and his ultra-right extremist coalition, both before and since the Oct. 7 attacks, have weakened the ties between the United States and Israel," he said on the Senate floor.

At a pro-Israel event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, last week, Johnson noted that Democratic lawmakers planned to protest Netanyahu’s address to Congress.

"There's a number of Democrats in the House who have said they are going to boycott the event, and then some others are going to protest," he said.

Related Israel launches new deadly attacks on Gaza as Netanyahu visits US

'War criminal'