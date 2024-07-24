Turkish authorities have detained a Russian man who allegedly fled to the country shortly after carrying out a car bomb attack in Moscow, wounding two people.

The suspect, identified as Evgenii Serebriakov, was detained in the Turkish resort town Bodrum hours after he arrived via a direct flight from Moscow, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on the X social media platform.

Russian Interpol officials contacted Türkiye's Interpol/Europol Department. Investigations revealed that Serebriakov entered Türkiye through Bodrum Airport in Mugla province at 0640 GMT.

The perpetrator was able to enter the country as a tourist since his name was not immediately listed on the Interpol International Wanted Persons Database and had no active record on Türkiye's National Judiciary Informatics System, Yerlikaya said.