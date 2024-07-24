TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye opens earthquake monitoring station in Azerbaijan
The station is the newest step in the "deep-rooted and strong cooperation" between the countries.
Türkiye opens earthquake monitoring station in Azerbaijan
A depth of 100 metres was dug for the station, with two high-sensitivity earthquake sensors placed in the well. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
July 24, 2024

Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) has opened its first earthquake monitoring station abroad in Azerbaijan.

"Our first 'Derinkuyu' earthquake monitoring station abroad started operating in Shusha city of friendly and brotherly country Azerbaijan," AFAD said on X on Wednesday.

It added that the station is the newest step in the "deep-rooted and strong cooperation" between the countries.

Earthquakes occurring in every part of the world can be monitored at the station, which was completed in cooperation with AFAD and the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

RECOMMENDED

A depth of 100 metres was dug for the station, with two high-sensitivity earthquake sensors placed in the well, which was protected with steel pipes.

The sensors record both ground speed and ground acceleration and can even record high-precision micro vibrations free from surface noise.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children