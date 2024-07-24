At least 26 people were killed, including 16 children, during violent attacks on three Papua New Guinea villages last week, the United Nations has said, warning the final death toll could pass 50.

"I am horrified by the shocking eruption of deadly violence in Papua New Guinea, seemingly as the result of a dispute over land and lake ownership and user rights," UN rights chief Volker Turk said in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the attacks on the three villages in East Sepik province on July 16 and 18 had also seen more than 200 villagers flee "as their homes were torched".

The UN high commissioner for human rights called on PNG authorities "to conduct prompt, impartial and transparent investigations and to ensure those responsible are held to account".

"It is also vital that victims and their families receive reparations, including adequate housing, effective protection against further attacks and necessary psychosocial support," he said.

Related Papua New Guinea landslide buries alive 300+ villagers — report

Root causes