Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used an address before a joint session of Congress to urge the creation of a regional anti-Iran security pact that he dubbed the "Abraham Alliance."

Criticised by internal and international political circles and for its carnage on Palestinians, and accused by ICC of war crimes, Netanyahu told US lawmakers on Wednesday that the world saw "a glimpse" of his proposed pact.

He said on April 14 when various states and the US intercepted a slew of Iranian missiles and drones bound for Israel that were launched by Tehran in retaliation for an earlier Israeli attack on Iran's Consulate in Damascus that killed senior military officials.

"Guilty of Genocide"

The alliance would be a "natural extension" of normalisation agreements known as the "Abraham Accords" that Israel brokered with Arab states during the Trump administration, said Netanyahu.

"All countries that are at peace with Israel and all those countries who will make peace with Israel should be invited to join this alliance," he added in the address that saw Rep. Rashida Tlaib holding up a sign that read: "War criminal" and "Guilty of Genocide."

Turning to his war against the besieged Gaza Strip, Netanyahu reiterated his demands for "total victory," saying Israel would not stop until it is achieved.

“Israel will fight until we destroy Hamas’ military capabilities,” he said. “That’s what total victory means. And we will settle for nothing less.”

'Iran's useful idiots'