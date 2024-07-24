Highlighting mediation efforts from Egypt and Qatar on Gaza, he said that Türkiye has been trying to give all support it can to all parties regarding the cease-fire, adding that Ankara's aim is to stop the war and "this massacre as soon as possible."

Ending occupation

Stating that the claims that Hamas leaders were pressured to leave Doha are just rumours, Fidan said that the issue of hosting Hamas leaders in Türkiye is not discussed either in theory or in practice at the moment.

On criticism directed at Hamas from within following the Israeli attacks on Gaza and how Ankara sees the future of the resistance group, Fidan said: What we have always said to the international community, especially to the US, is this: "If you don't end the occupation, you will miss the big picture while dealing with more detailed actors."

The foreign minister said that the only issue Ankara supports is the just cause and the just resistance, adding: "It does not matter whether it is in the West Bank, Jerusalem or Gaza. What is important is that the Palestinians have a state with East Jerusalem as its capital within the 1967 borders given to them by the international system."

Fidan said that Türkiye and some Islamic countries are ready to shoulder responsibility for the survival of this state and the peace agreement.

He underlined that Ankara wants a mechanism to be established in order to take its relations with Arab countries to a very advanced level and to avoid other types of crises, notably security crises.