Thursday, July 25, 2024

1846 GMT — United States President Joe Biden has pressed for a ceasefire to the 9-month-old war in Gaza in talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with Vice President Kamala Harris due to meet the Israeli leader later in the day.

They were the first face-to-face talks for the two men since Biden travelled to Israel days after Israel started its brutal war on Gaza after Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, hugged Netanyahu and pledged American support.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said gaps remain between Israel and the Hamas but "we are closer now than we've been before."

"Both sides have to make compromises," Kirby said.

State Department spokesperson Matt Miller said: "I think the message from the American side in that meeting will be that we need to get this deal over the line."

More updates 👇

1820 GMT — Bodies of 5 hostages retrieved from Gaza, Israeli army claims

The Israeli army claimed to have retrieved the bodies of five hostages from Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

The military launched a surprise attack in the city after issuing immediate evacuation orders for residents in its eastern neighbourhoods.

At least 129 people have since been killed and over 400 others injured in the area, which was previously designated as a “safe zone” for displaced people by the Israeli army.

A joint statement by the army and the Shin Bet domestic security service said the bodies of the hostages were located in Khan Younis.

According to the statement, the five were killed during a Hamas attack into southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and their bodies were taken to Gaza.

1813 GMT — Humanitarian situation in Gaza 'total disaster': UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned about the humanitarian situation in Gaza while reiterating a two-state solution between Israel and Palestine.

"The humanitarian situation in Gaza is a total disaster," Guterres said as he listed two reasons.

"First, a military campaign that has the highest level of killing and destruction that I remember in any other military campaign since I am Secretary General, anywhere in the world,” he said. “The second reason is because the level of humanitarian aid is totally out of proportion with the needs.”

1754 GMT — Hezbollah targets military base in northern Israel with drones

Hezbollah used drones to target Israeli troops at their military base in northern Israel, resulting in casualties.

In a statement, the Lebanon-based group said it launched an "aerial attack using a squadron of precision-guided drones on the artillery position of Battalion 411 in Neve Ziv of the 288th Fire Brigade."

Hezbollah added that the attack “targeted the positions and deployments of Israeli officers and soldiers, hitting its targets accurately and causing confirmed casualties.”

1753 GMT — Turkish foreign minister blasts Netanyahu supporters

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan condemned those applauding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the US Congress, branding them as endorsers of a "bloody criminal."

Those who applauded Netanyahu have gone down in history as supporters of a "bloody criminal," marking the complete collapse of moral standards witnessed by all humanity, Hakan Fidan said on X.

Despite war crimes in Gaza, Netanyahu received a standing ovation from US lawmakers when he came to address a joint session of Congress, seeking to garner support for his deadly war on Gaza.

The comments come amid an escalation of Israeli forces bombardment of Gaza, where the death toll has approached the grim figure of 40,000. The Israeli war has resulted in a humanitarian crisis, with millions of Palestinians losing their homes and forced to flee.

1550 GMT — Harris condemns flag burning, Hamas graffiti at protest in Washington

United States Vice President Kamala Harris joined Democratic and Republican leaders in condemning protesters who burned American flags and sprayed pro-Hamas graffiti outside Washington's Union Station on Wednesday, describing the acts as unpatriotic and abhorrent.

The protests coincided with a speech to Congress by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Before he spoke, protesters marched near the US Capitol building, condemning US military aid to Israel as the brutal war on Gaza is ongoing.

Following Netanyahu's speech, some of the demonstrators gathered in front of Union Station. They hoisted American flags outside the iconic train station, burned American ones and spray painted the words "Hamas is coming" and "Free Gaza" on a large monument.

Harris, the Democrats' presidential candidate, said in a statement that she condemns any individuals associating with Hamas.

1509 GMT — UAE proposes temporary international mission in post-war Gaza

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said that it is considering deploying a temporary international mission upon an invitation from the Palestinian government to establish order and lay the foundation for a qualified government capable of uniting the occupied West Bank and Gaza under a single, legitimate Palestinian authority.

This proposal was announced by UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy in a statement published by the Emirati Foreign Ministry.

The announcement comes amid ongoing Western and Arab discussions about post-war Gaza, which the destructive Israeli war has ravaged for the past ten months.

"The UAE has dispatched 39,756 tons of urgent supplies to the Gaza Strip through 8 ships, 1,271 trucks, and 337 flights," the statement said.

"A return to the status quo before October 7 2023 cannot achieve the desired sustainable peace for both the Palestinians, Israelis, and the wider international community," it added.

The statement said consolidating peace and security and ending the humanitarian suffering "should begin by the deployment of a temporary international mission in Gaza with a formal invitation from the Palestinian government."

1450 GMT — Netanyahu meets Biden, Harris on elusive Gaza deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit the White House for separate meetings Thursday with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on a Gaza ceasefire deal, reflecting the upended political situation in Washington.

The meetings come after Netanyahu vowed "total victory" against Hamas in a fiery speech on Wednesday to the US Congress, and just days after Biden announced his shock exit from the 2024 White House race.

Relations between Biden and Netanyahu are tense over Israel's brutal war on Gaza, despite the US president's continued military and political support.

While Biden says he wants to secure a truce and hostage release deal in his last six months in office, Netanyahu may be tempted to wait to negotiate with his successor instead.

As part of his first White House visit during Biden's presidency, Netanyahu will hold talks with the US leader in the Oval Office at 1 pm local time (1700 GMT), and both will later meet the families of US hostages held in Gaza.

1359 GMT — Houthis vow retaliation after Israeli air strikes near Hudaida

A Houthi response to Israeli air strikes near Yemen's Hudaida is coming, the group's leader declared in a televised speech.

Israeli fighter jets struck Houthi military targets near Yemen's port of Hudaida on Saturday, killing at least nine people and wounding 87, a day after a Houthi drone hit Israeli economic hub Tel Aviv.

"The response is inevitable," Abdulmalik al-Houthi said.

The Ansar Allah's attacks on Israel in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza will continue and not be deterred by the Israeli airstrikes, he added.

"Everything that happens from the side of the Israeli enemy will be more incentive for revenge," al-Houthi said.

1340 GMT — Five rockets fired from Lebanon into northern Israel amid tension

Five rockets were fired from Lebanon into northern Israel amid growing tensions between Hezbollah and Tel Aviv, according to Israeli media.

Israeli Channel 12 said four rockets were fired on the Shtula settlement near the borders with Lebanon with one rocket hitting a house.

An anti-armour missile also hit a house in the Menara settlement, causing damage, the broadcaster said. No injuries were reported in the rocket fire.

1242 GMT — Hamas killed Israeli soldiers in Gaza ambush

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has said it killed and injured Israeli soldiers in an ambush in southern Gaza.

The group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said that its fighters had drawn Israeli soldiers into two underground tunnels before detonating them in the Yibna refugee camp in Rafah.

It said several soldiers were killed and injured in the ambush. Hamas said another Israeli soldier was sniped east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza. There has been no confirmation from the Israeli army.

1239 GMT — Israel strikes Gaza as military recovers five captive bodies

Israeli strikes hit Gaza, killing and injuring Palestinians according to local medical sources, as the military said it had recovered the bodies of five Israelis taken to Gaza by Hamas members after they were killed on October 7.

A group supporting Israeli hostages still held in the Palestinian territory welcomed the rescue but alleged "sabotage" of efforts to free others. The accusation from the Hostages and Missing Families Forum came with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a visit to Washington.

1213 GMT — Italian PM meets Israeli president, stresses need for immediate truce

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Rome, underlining the importance of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, with the release of all hostages.

Meloni also renewed Italy’s commitment to de-escalation in the region, recalling the role played by the Italian contingent at the border with Lebanon through the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and reiterating “the strong concern for the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.”

Meloni also assured that Italy will continue to work toward a "two-state solution" in the Middle East, supporting the US mediation and providing assistance to the Palestinian civilian population, including through the Food for Gaza initiative.

1201 GMT — Families of Israeli hostages slam Netanyahu