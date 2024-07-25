Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu defended his country's genocidal war in besieged Gaza, urging the US for continued support and ridiculing protesters during a scathing address to Congress.

But he also cited an unverified intelligence report and ignored much of the criticism in a war that has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and devastated Gaza.

Here's a look at the claims and facts:

Claim: "Despite all the lies you've heard, the war in Gaza has one of the lowest ratios of combatants to non-combatant casualties in the history of urban warfare."

Fact: Gaza's confirmed death toll sits at nearly 40,000, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which has repeatedly publicised lists of the dead, including their Israeli-issued identification numbers, and whose data from past conflicts the UN has attested as reliable. The majority of the dead — tens of thousands — have been women and children, and not every man killed has been a combatant.

Israel has largely shrugged off civilian casualties, blaming Hamas as the number has risen dramatically over the past nine months. The true death toll is likely far higher than the official numbers from the ministry, a fact even the Biden administration has acknowledged. Many of the dead likely remain buried under Gaza's sprawling rubble fields, or were summarily buried at makeshift sites by Israeli forces.

Claim: "I suggest you listen to Col. John Spencer. John Spencer is head of Urban Warfare Studies at West Point. He’s studied every major urban conflict, I was going to say 'in modern history,' he corrected me, 'no, in history.' Israel, he said, has implemented more precautions to prevent civilian harm than any military in history, and beyond what international law requires.”

Fact: Spencer is a military analyst who is the chair of the Urban Warfare Studies program at West Point. He is a well-known pro-Israeli partisan whose Gaza analysis stands largely alone within the wider community.

Netanyahu's claims, which Spencer endorsed on X (formerly Twitter), are at stark odds with repeated appeals for Israel to do more to mitigate civilian harm, including from the Biden administration which has for months said that more must be done to not only avoid additional deaths, but to improve the humanitarian situation throughout Gaza.

The UN has also strongly criticised the conditions at what Israel considers "safe zones." James Elder, a UNICEF spokesperson, said July 16 that "under international law, the place where you evacuate people to must have sufficient resources for survival — medical facilities, food, and water. That is, these so-called safe zones are safe not just when they are free from bombardment, but when these conditions — food, water, medicine, protection — are also met. However, these safe zones are tiny patches of barren land, or street corners, or half-built buildings, with no water, no facilities, no shelters from the cold and the rain. And now, in yet another deadly twist for families in Gaza, those forced into the Al Mawasi 'safe zone' are not only deprived of such lifesaving services, but have been bombed three times in the past 6 weeks!"

The comments came after 90 people were killed during a series of strikes on the al-Mawasi safe zone near Rafah.

Claim: "If there are Palestinians in Gaza who aren't getting enough food, it's not because Israel is blocking it, it's because Hamas is stealing it."