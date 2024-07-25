WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkish, Mongolian archaeologists excavate tombs in Shovh Uul Mountain
Tomb excavated in the Tuul River basin dates back to between 5th, 8th centuries, says the researcher.
Turkish, Mongolian archaeologists excavate tombs in Shovh Uul Mountain
Kursat Yildirim said the tomb they excavated in the Tuul River basin dated back to between the 5th and 8th centuries. / Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
July 25, 2024

Turkish and Mongolian researchers have been carrying out archaeological excavations in the graves of the Shovh Uul Mountain.

Excavations focused on the graves and monuments of medieval-period nomads located in Shovh Uul Mountain and Tuul River basin in the Altanbulag district of Tov province.

Kursat Yildirim, one of the project coordinators from Istanbul University, said that they initiated the project on the history of the nomads, and the history, culture, and art of the Turks and Mongols.

“We planned a 3-year project. In our first year, we are excavating Shovh Uul Mountain in a Turkish-Mongolian partnership as part of joint field studies,” he said.

Yildirim said the tomb they excavated in the Tuul River basin dated back to between the 5th and 8th centuries.

“The tomb may belong to the Juanjuans, Gokturks, or possibly the Uyghur period. It is a square-planned tomb complex measuring 10 meters by 10 meters,” he said.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedLost city of Togu Balik discovered in ancestral homeland of Turks

This tomb is much larger than the others, he said, adding it has a unique tomb feature in terms of its size.

He said their main goal this year is to first determine the external plan of the monument and clean the surface soil.

“As we went deeper from the surface parts, horse and sheep bones were first found. These were immediately sent to laboratories for radiocarbon analysis,” he added.

As a result of the studies, the excavation report will be written in Mongolian and Turkish, reflecting the consensus of the parties, he maintained.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children