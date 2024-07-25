WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mass trial of 300 Boko Haram members begins in Nigeria
Boko Haram has been responsible for mass terror attacks in Nigeria, resulting in over 20,000 deaths since 2009.
Mass trial of 300 Boko Haram members begins in Nigeria
Hundreds of thousands of Nigerians are displaced annually due to terror attacks and ongoing conflicts. / Photo: AP / Others
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
July 25, 2024

The mass trial of 300 captured members of the Boko Haram terror group has begun in Nigeria.

Michael Abu, Director of Strategic Communications and Head of the National Counter-Terrorism Center, shared updates on the judicial process Wednesday.

Abu confirmed that the trial adheres to international criminal justice standards and is being overseen by the Federal High Court of Nigeria.

He highlighted that five judges are presiding over the trial to ensure swift justice for the 300 defendants.

RelatedHow women and children bear the brunt of Nigeria's kidnapping pandemic

Mass terror attacks

RECOMMENDED

The Nigerian government previously announced plans to prosecute 5,000 Boko Haram terrorists captured in the country’s northeastern region. The members are being tried in groups at the federal court.

Since 2009, Boko Haram has been responsible for mass terror attacks in Nigeria, resulting in over 20,000 deaths.

The group has extended its attacks to neighbouring countries Cameroon, Chad and Niger since 2015, leading to at least 2,000 more deaths in the Lake Chad Basin area.

Hundreds of thousands of Nigerians are displaced annually due to terror attacks and ongoing conflicts.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children