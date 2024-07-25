Fahrettin Altun, Türkiye's Head of Communications, has described Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's recent address to the US Congress as a significant blemish on a legislative body that purports to champion human rights and uphold democratic values.

"Israeli Prime Minister’s address to the US Congress is a major stain on this body that claims to defend human rights and uphold democratic values. By hosting a politician responsible for committing war crimes, Washington sends the world a message that it cares little to nothing about the lives of innocent civilians," Altun said on X on Thursday.

Altun condemned the US Congress for providing Netanyahu with a platform to disseminate what he referred to as propaganda, while disparaging peaceful American protesters. "Some American politicians’ complicity in the crimes of the Israeli government for political expediency will have consequences for the US credibility around the world."

'Congress has enabled encouraged this war'

Despite the overarching support Netanyahu received, Altun acknowledged a minority of US politicians who either protested or challenged the Israeli prime minister's speech.

He praised these individuals for their stance, noting the speech was filled with "blatant lies" and "hatred for Palestinians," and criticised Netanyahu’s dehumanising language towards Palestinians living under occupation.

"The Israeli security forces under Netanyahu’s government have been committing unspeakable crimes in Palestine. The US Congress has enabled and encouraged this war by providing financial support, arms, and ammunition. Efforts to condition the aid to Israel on human rights have utterly failed. This must stop if the US aims to claim any kind of moral leadership or legitimacy in the international arena," Altun declared.