Türkiye's Istanbul Airport has remained the busiest air hub in Europe from July 15-21, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu has said.

The airport saw an average of 1,485 flights a day last week, Uraloglu said on Thursday, citing data from the European Organisation for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol).

The figure decreased 0.5 percent from the prior week, the Eurocontrol data showed.

It was followed by Paris-Charles de Gaulle with 1,408 flights, down 0.4 percent and Amsterdam with 1,401 flights, falling 0.2 percent from the previous week.

On a weekly basis, all top airports handled more flights than in 2023, except Frankfurt which saw a 1 percent decline.

Antalya airport in 8th place

Antalya Airport in the Turkish Mediterranean resort city was ranked number eight on a ranking of Europe's busiest air hubs with 1,036 flights in July 15-21.

The UK was the busiest country, seeing 6,286 flights – including overflights – last week. Spain followed it with 5,923 flights and Germany with 5,280 flights from July 15 to 21.

Türkiye claimed fifth spot in Europe's busiest countries with 3,959 flights during the same period.