Meta's oversight board has called on the tech titan to bring its rules regarding porn deepfakes out of the "photoshop" days and into the era of artificial intelligence.

The independent board, which is referred to as a top court for Meta content moderation decisions, said on Thursday that it came up with the recommendation after reviewing two cases involving deepfake images of high-profile women in India and the United States.

In one case a deepfake shared on Instagram was left up despite a complaint and in the other the faked image was not allowed on the Meta platform. Both decisions prompted appeals to the board.

The board decided that the deepfakes involved in both cases violated a Meta rule against a practice called "derogatory sexualized photoshop", which needs to be made easier for people to understand, it said.

Manipulated images