Leaders of Hamas and Fatah, Palestine’s two main political factions, announced their readiness to unite after decades of dispute during a much-publicised meeting in China earlier this week.

By signing the "Beijing Declaration”, the two parties agreed to end historic political divisions and strengthen Palestinian "national unity”.

The summit in Beijing also included 12 other Palestinian factions, as part of the China-led reconciliation efforts that began with an initial yet inconclusive meeting held in Beijing in April.

While questions persist about the reliability and sustainability of the significant deal, which could mean Palestinians finally have a strong and united leadership, it’s China's role as peacemaker that has drawn global attention.

“The Middle East serves as a microcosm of [what] the new order China offers,” Diren Dogan, a visiting fellow in international relations at Oxford University, tells TRT World.

Following its role in facilitating an agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia in March 2023, two nations with a long-standing rivalry, China’s involvement in efforts to achieve Palestinian unity—potentially as a precursor to a two-state solution with Israel—could further solidify its emerging role as a reliable mediator.

Dogan explains that the Asian country’s outreach to the Middle East, which began in late 2022 with efforts to establish new partnerships with countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, was significant.

“It aimed to involve regional leaders in what it termed the ‘Chinese Century’. However, the outbreak of the Israel-Palestine conflict disrupted this process,” Dogan adds.

Related Hamas, Fatah bury differences for 'national unity' in Beijing talks

Not just humanitarian

Experts note that China’s involvement in the Palestinian issue is driven by humanitarian concerns and pragmatic considerations.

“It is the largest trading partner of the Middle East and the biggest importer of Middle Eastern oil… it seeks partnerships rather than alliances in the region,” Degang Sun, professor and Director of the Center for Middle Eastern Studies at Fudan University, tells TRT World.

While China’s Middle Eastern policy once sought economic benefit, putting aside political entanglements in the early 21st century, Sun says that the country shifted its regional policy and is now ready to “project not only its hard economic power but also its soft diplomatic power”.

Stabilising the Middle East is crucial for China, particularly given its investments in the Belt and Road Initiative, the billion-dollar global infrastructure project which links the Asian nation to the rest of the world via the Middle East.

The Asian giant’s continued influence in the Middle East could lead to further shifts in global power dynamics or at least seal its role as a major player in the region. Finding a solution to the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict may just be the way.

Deep-seated rift

A unified Palestinian leadership is a crucial step toward achieving peace and ideally ending Israel's genocidal war in Gaza, which has persisted for over 10 months and claimed almost 40,000 lives, and the 76 years of illegal Israeli occupation of Palestinian lands.