Palestinian students who are also citizens of Israel have faced "an unprecedented wave" of disciplinary action from their universities and colleges since the war on Gaza began in October 2023.

That's according to Adalah, a Haifa-based independent human rights organisation and legal centre, representing Arab minority rights in Israel.

The group has found that at least 36 Israeli universities and colleges have so far initiated disciplinary proceedings against some 124 Palestinian students for posts on their private social media accounts.

Posts that expressed solidarity with Gaza residents, or included verses from the Quran or prayers for the victims of the war, have led to arrests, imprisonment and school actions.

Adalah has represented 95 students since October, and almost half of these cases resulted in the student's suspension or expulsion from the Israeli education institute.

The rights of Palestinian students studying at these places of learning have always been fragile, but none more so than today.

One Palestinian student studying for her degree in psychology and sociology at an Israeli university recently spoke to TRT World about how she was arrested, and temporarily suspended, for a post she shared on Instagram on October 7. Speaking on condition of anonymity, she shares her ordeal here and explains why she won't stop standing for Palestine.

I'm 21 years old. My family originally comes from a small village in occupied Palestine, but my grandparents were forced to move to another village during the Nakba. I live in Haifa and moved here when I became a student at the university in October 2021.

The campus isn't far from my home. I usually catch a public bus and take the 15-minute ride. The university has around 40 percent Arab students, and classes are taught in Hebrew. I have Israeli colleagues and until now I never thought much about personal safety travelling to and from classes until the incident happened.

On October 7, quite early in the day when no one was yet sure of what had happened, I reposted a picture on my private Instagram account. It was a news post from the page "Eye on Palestine." The picture showed a military jeep in Gaza with children and civilians sitting on it.

There was no specific reason for posting it; it was just a news post. Not everything I post has an intention behind it—I was sharing it on my private account, which supposedly includes only my friends.

School investigation

Two days later, on October 9, I received a suspension email from the university, claiming that I had "supported the act of terrorism that occurred on October 7 on my social media."

They provided no additional information and did not invite me to a hearing or ethics committee, which should be necessary for a fair legal procedure. After the Adalah Center submitted an appeal, the university scheduled a session for us on October 30.

During that session, university officials showed a screenshot of my post. I realised then that one of my fellow students, who is friends with me on Instagram, had taken a screenshot of the story and filed a complaint with the university. No one approached me or said anything to me directly; they went straight to the university. I never found out who it was.

It was a humiliating session—there were nine of us in total who were being investigated and judged for our "Palestinianness," but I discovered there are many more students from different universities and colleges who faced similar persecution.

The discussion focused on whether what we published actually supported the events of October 7. They did not care about what we said or what our intentions were; they were already convinced of those intentions!

Arrested

Two weeks later, things got much worse. As I waited for the ethics committee's decision, on November 12, I was arrested from my home and taken to Hasharon prison.

I had never been imprisoned before and that first night I thought it was going to be my last! It was a terrifying experience, due to the uncertainty of what was going to happen next. The idea of losing every connection to the outside world was horrifying.

They told me that first night what the system was like, that the female guards would come every morning to strip search us and they could easily get violent. So I had to be careful about what I said and how I responded to them so they wouldn't get angry.

That first night, I was given a very wet blanket and a mattress that couldn't even be opened, making it impossible to sleep on.

I remember the concrete grey walls, with a barred window high up, and a small toilet with a half-door inside the room. It was a room for four, with four metal-framed beds, but there were eight of us in that cramped space.

The other women were also Palestinians—from the West Bank, Jerusalem, and Al Dakhail, which means the 1948 occupied Palestinian territories. They were there for similar reasons to myself; the charge was "identification with a terrorist organisation," but we didn't talk about the details of each case.

Released from prison