WORLD
3 MIN READ
US, UK, South Korea accuse North Korea of stealing military secrets
US, UK, and South Korea issued a joint warning about North Korean hackers' cyber espionage campaign, targeting defence companies worldwide to acquire sensitive military technology for nuke developments.
US, UK, South Korea accuse North Korea of stealing military secrets
Hackers, dubbed as APT45, have been conducting a global cyberattack on defense manufacturers to steal critical military information. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
July 25, 2024

North Korean hackers have conducted a global cyber espionage campaign to try to steal classified military secrets to support Pyongyang's banned nuclear weapons programme, the United States, Britain and South Korea said in a joint advisory.

The hackers, dubbed Anadriel or APT45 by cybersecurity researchers, have targeted or breached computer systems at a broad variety of defence or engineering firms, including manufacturers of tanks, submarines, naval vessels, fighter aircraft, and missile and radar systems, the advisory said on Thursday.

"The authoring agencies believe the group and the cyber techniques remain an ongoing threat to various industry sectors worldwide, including but not limited to entities in their respective countries, as well as in Japan and India," the advisory said.

It was co-authored by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the US National Security Agency (NSA) and cyber agencies, Britain's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), and South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS).

"The global cyber espionage operation that we have exposed today shows the lengths that DPRK state-sponsored actors are willing to go to pursue their military and nuclear programmes," said Paul Chichester at the NCSC, a part of Britain's GCHQ spy agency.

RelatedNorth Korea threatens action over US, South Korea spy activities
RECOMMENDED

Hacking attempts

Internationally isolated North Korea, or the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), has a long history of using covert hacking teams to steal sensitive military information.

In August last year, Reuters exclusively reported that one elite group of North Korean hackers had successfully breached systems at NPO Mashinostroyeniya, a rocket design bureau based in Reutov, a small town on the outskirts of Moscow.

As was the case with that hack, APT45 — a part of North Korea's Reconnaissance General Bureau intelligence agency — used common phishing techniques and computer exploits to trick officials at the firms they were targeting into giving away access to their internal computer systems, advisory said.

RelatedNorth Korea 'successfully' tests Kim Jong-un's coveted multiwarhead missile
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children