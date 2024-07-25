The White House sought to distance itself from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's characterisation of pro-Palestinian demonstrators as "Iran's useful idiots," saying the remarks are inaccurate.

Asked by reporters about the Israeli leader 's comments during an address before a joint session of the US Congress, National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said, "That's not a phrase we would use."

"They (Iran) have tried to sew discord," he remarked at the White House.

Kirby was quick to add, "I think to paint everybody with that brush is unfortunate and not an accurate reflection."

Peaceful protests

"Most of the protest activity here in the United States is peaceful. The vast majority of it is organic. It comes from people who have real concerns, and that's what a democracy is all about," he added.

Netanyahu used his congressional address to rally support for his war on the besieged Gaza Strip where nearly 40,000 Palestinians have been killed. The Israeli leader drew dozens of standing ovations from those assembled within the august chamber, but half of all congressional Democrats chose to boycott.