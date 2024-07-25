Prosecutors are urging a judge to uphold Donald Trump's historic "hush money" conviction, arguing in court papers made public that the verdict should stand despite the Supreme Court's recent ruling on presidential immunity.

In a court filing dated July 24 and made public on Thursday, the prosecutors said the Supreme Court's ruling had no bearing on their case, which stemmed from "hush money" paid.

"There is no basis for disturbing the jury's verdict," prosecutors wrote in a 66-page filing.

"All of the evidence that he complains of either concerned wholly unofficial conduct, or, at most, official conduct for which any presumption of immunity has been rebutted."

Lawyers for the Republican presidential nominee are trying to get the verdict — and even the indictment — tossed out because of the Supreme Court's decision on July 1.

Trump's lawyers have argued that prosecutors rushed to trial instead of waiting for the Supreme Court's view on presidential immunity and that the trial was "tainted" by evidence that should not have been allowed under the high court's ruling, such as tweets that Trump sent while he was president in 2018.

Prosecutors countered that evidence, which they said was indicative of a "pressure campaign" to keep his then-lawyer Michael Cohen from turning on him.

The Supreme Court ruled about a month after a Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of falsifying business records to conceal a deal to pay off Stormy Daniels shortly before the 2016 election.