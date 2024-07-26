Friday, July 26, 2024

1826 GMT — Palestine and Oman agreed on unifying efforts to achieve an intra-Palestinian reconciliation.

This came during a phone call between Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi and Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Hussein al-Sheikh.

Al-Sheikh said on X that he discussed with the Omani foreign ministers all developments and stressed "the continuation of bilateral, Arab and international action to stop the ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people" in Gaza.

He said the phone call also addressed Israel’s recent decision to reject the establishment of a Palestinian state. "The best international response to them (Israel) is for the countries of the world to recognise the State of Palestine in order to preserve the two-state solution," he added.

On July 18, the Knesset Israel's parliament passed a resolution rejecting the establishment of a Palestinian state.

"In order to preserve the two-state solution. HE Mr. Badr expressed his support for Palestinian reconciliation efforts. We agreed to unify Arab efforts to achieve this," al-Sheikh said.

1806 GMT — Türkiye decries Israel's recent attacks on journalists

Türkiye slammed Israel's recent attacks on journalists, underlining their commitment to supporting media professionals reporting on the Palestinian plight.

"We wish a speedy recovery to the TRT News cameraman who was injured in occupiers' attack, and we extend our get-well wishes to the TRT family," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

"We see that Israel has not realised for months that it cannot conceal the truth by attacking journalists," the ministry said.

"Brave and honourable journalists will continue to resolutely report the oppression happening in Palestine to the whole world, and our Ministry will stand by them in this struggle," it added.

1717 GMT — Palestinians face severe food crisis as global hunger worsens: UN report

Gaza, where 80 percent of the population is currently internally displaced, has experienced the world's worst food crisis, according to a new UN report.

The "2024 Food Security and Nutrition in the World" report, jointly prepared by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), World Food Program (WFP), International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and World Health Organization (WHO), painted a grim picture of global hunger and food security.

The report reveals that between 713 million and 757 million people worldwide were undernourished last year, with an average of 733 million facing hunger, implying that one in every 11 people struggled with hunger.

Hunger levels rose from 2022 to 2023 in most parts of West Asia, the Caribbean, and sub-Saharan Africa. In Africa, the percentage of the population struggling with hunger increased to 20.4 percent. In Asia, it rose to 8.1 percent, in Latin America and the Caribbean to 6.2 percent, and in Oceania to 7.3 percent.

By 2030, an estimated 582 million people will be chronically undernourished, with nearly half of them living in Africa.

1616 GMT — Netanyahu meets Trump for talks seeking to ease tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited former US president Donald Trump at Trump's Florida resort for a meeting that could ease tensions between two leaders who forged a close alliance during Trump's years in the White House.

Netanyahu met Trump, the Republican nominee in the 2024 US presidential race, a day after Netanyahu met Democratic President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who is running against Trump in the Nov. 5 US election.

The Israeli leader rearranged his US travel schedule to meet Trump. He landed in Palm Beach.

1556 GMT — Houthis reports four more US-UK air strikes on Yemen's Hudaida

The Yemeni Houthis (Ansar Allah) said four more US-UK air strikes targeted the Hudaida province in western Yemen.

In a briefed statement, the Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported "a US-UK aggression targeted with four raids the Kamaran Island in the Al Hudaydah province."

The statement did not report any human casualties or material damage by the raids. There were also no comments by the US or the UK on the incident as of yet.

Kamaran Island is one of the Red Sea's largest Yemeni islands and part of the Hudaidaprovince.

1553 GMT — CIA director to meet Israeli, Qatari and Egyptian officials in Rome on Gaza deal, Axios reports

CIA Director William Burns is expected to meet with senior Israel, Qatari and Egyptian officials in Rome on Sunday to bring the Gaza hostage and ceasefire deal to a close, Axios reported on Friday, citing unidentified US and Israeli officials.

1542 GMT — UN seeks protection for civilians and aid workers in Gaza

A United Nations official called for urgent protection of the civilian population in Gaza, including the humanitarian workers.

"Protection is urgently needed for the civilian population in Gaza, but also for the humanitarian operations. Humanitarian staff and assets must be protected from all forms of violent attacks," Muhannad Hadi, Deputy Special Coordinator and Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator at the Office of the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process (UNSCO), told the Security Council meeting.

Almost ten months into the crisis, Hadi said a safe enabling environment for the provision of humanitarian assistance "still does not exist inside Gaza."

"Today the UN is not in a position to provide the necessary assistance to the people in Gaza, let alone to scale up unless specific factors are in place," he said.

He stressed that it is the responsibility of warring parties to protect humanitarian actors in the field.

"Duty of care to all humanitarian staff is one of our highest concerns. Today, the risks inside Gaza are unacceptable," Hadi added.

1444 GMT — Israel army readying 'decisive' push against Lebanon's Hezbollah

An Israeli military commander said that troops in the country's north were preparing for "a decisive offensive" against Lebanon's Hezbollah after months of deadly cross-border exchanges.

Israeli forces have traded near-daily fire with Hamas ally Hezbollah since the Palestinian resistance group's October 7 attack on southern Israel started the ongoing war in Gaza.

Major General Ori Gordin, Israel's commanding officer in the north, told troops that "we have already eliminated more than 500 terrorists in Lebanon, the great majority of them from Hezbollah", an army statement said.

1403 GMT — With nowhere else to hide, Palestinians shelter in former prison

After weeks of Israeli bombardment left them with nowhere else to go, hundreds of Palestinians have ended up in a former Gaza prison built to hold murderers and thieves.

Yasmeen al-Dardasi said she and her family passed wounded people they were unable to help as they evacuated from a district in the southern city of Khan Younis towards its Central Correction and Rehabilitation Facility.

They spent a day under a tree before moving on to the former prison, where they now live in a prayer room. It offers protection from the blistering sun, but not much else.

Dardasi's husband has a damaged kidney and just one lung, but no mattress or blanket.

"We are not settled here either," said Dardasi, who like many Palestinians fears she will be uprooted once again.

1354 GMT — Israeli police prevent hundreds from praying at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli police prevented hundreds of Palestinian youths from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem for Friday prayers, witnesses told Anadolu.

Police officers stationed at the mosque's outer gates turned away hundreds of youths seeking to pray, the witnesses said, adding that the police assaulted some of them.

The witnesses said that police beat one young man near Lion's Gate, injuring his head. They also said that a member of the Turkish television network TRT was assaulted by police in the same area without any reason.

The Israeli police did not provide reasons for barring the large number of youths from entering the mosque or for the assaults. However, restrictions on youths entering the mosque have been tightening over the past few weeks.

1319 GMT — Germany differs with Netanyahu's claims of 'practically' no civilian deaths in Rafah

The German government begged to differ with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s claim that there were "practically" no civilian deaths during Israel’s military attack on Rafah in southern Gaza.

"There are already far too many deaths in this conflict and it affects Gaza, and of course, it also affects Rafah and the region, and you know that the federal government is demanding significantly better protection for the people in Gaza, and explicitly Rafah," Foreign Ministry deputy spokesperson Kathrin Deschauer said at a press briefing in Berlin.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has repeatedly voiced her expectation in her talks with the Israeli side that civilians in Gaza need to be better protected, she added.

Deschauer was referring to Netanyahu’s speech in the US Congress on Thursday, when he claimed that a commander in Rafah told him that there had been practically no civilian deaths in the city, with the exception of “a single incident where shrapnel from a bomb hit a Hamas weapons depot and unintentionally killed two dozen people.” ​​​​

1223 GMT — One more Hezbollah fighter killed fighting Israeli army

One more Hezbollah fighter was killed in clashes with the Israeli army, the Lebanon-based group announced.

The group identified the fighter as Abbas Hussein Hammoud.