Sri Lanka's first presidential elections since an unprecedented economic crisis spurred widespread unrest will be held in September, the election commission has said.

The election will be the first test of the public mood since the height of the 2022 downturn, which caused months of food, fuel and medicine shortages across the island nation.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe, 75, who took office after street protests forced his predecessor to flee the country, has strongly hinted he plans to run.

He will face at least two rivals campaigning against austerity measure s his government imposed to satisfy an International Monetary Fund bailout package.

The five-week campaign announced by the commission on Friday will conclude with a September 21 vote in a country still struggling with a fragile economic recovery and endemic discontent over cost of living issues.

Economic issues are expected to dominate the campaign as the country emerges from its worst-ever recession in 2022, when the GDP shrank by a record 7.8 percent.

Inflation has since returned to normal levels from its peak of 70 percent at the height of the crisis.

Wickremesinghe has also successfully negotiated a restructure of Sri Lanka's $46 billion foreign debt with bilateral lenders including China, following a 2022 government default.

But his policies to balance the government's books by hiking taxes and withdrawing generous utility subsidies have been unpopular with the public.