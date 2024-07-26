Bangladesh announced that a curfew will continue Friday and Saturday with a nine-hour pause amid an intensified crackdown against those involved in violence during student protests.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan made an announcement at a news conference early Friday after meeting with law enforcement that the curfew, which came into effect last Saturday, will continue in Dhaka and three other cities.

There will be a pause in the curfew from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in those cities, he added.

The decision on the curfew in other cities will be taken by the authorities there, he said.

Protesting students announced that they will continue their campaign until a nine-point list of demands is met that includes the banning of the Chhatra League, the prosecution of those responsible for the killings of protesters, and an apology from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Opposition members arrested