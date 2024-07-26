Russia has attacked Ukrainian energy facilities in two regions with drones overnight, disrupting electricity supplies, Ukraine's national power grid operator said.

Power supplies have, however, been already restored to most consumers in the northern Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions, Ukrenergo said on Friday.

Ukrainian air defences destroyed 20 out of the 22 Russian attack drones launched overnight, Ukraine's air force chief said. Most of the drones were shot down in the Kherson, Sumy, Zhytomyr and Chernihiv regions.