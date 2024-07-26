The two-year-old toddler lay on a foil blanket, her face covered with salve for her burns and her little body riddled with scars from shrapnel. She squirmed, her breath heaving, as doctors examined her and the tube in her chest.

Siwar Abdel Hadi is now an orphan. She’s the lone survivor of an Israeli strike that hit their family home in central Gaza, killing her parents, her two sisters and her brother, along with a brother of her mother.

“The whole family was gathered around a table for lunch” when the missile struck Tuesday in the Bureij refugee camp, said Nour Abdel Hadi, one of Siwar’s paternal aunts. She spoke at the nearby Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al Balah, where the overwhelmed staff rushed around her dealing with influxes of wounded.

Israel’s campaign of bombardment and offensives in Gaza has left thousands of orphans. Cases like Siwar’s have become so common that doctors created an acronym for it: WCNSF, “wounded child, no surviving family.”

The United Nations estimated in February that some 17,000 children in the territory are now unaccompanied, and the number is likely to have grown since.

On the day of the strike that killed Siwar’s family, the occupation army said it hit dozens of targets across Gaza.

Israel's brutal war has killed around 39,200 people, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza. Of those, women and children make up around half the dead whom the ministry has firmly identified, and an unknown proportion of the nearly 10,000 it has yet to identify.

Doctors often say children make up a large proportion of the wounded that come streaming into hospitals.

At the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, another orphaned child was recovering from her wounds.

Weeks ago, 3-month-old Asma Ajour’s family was fleeing their neighbourhood in Gaza City after the Israeli military issued evacuation orders and moved in against Hamas fighters it claimed were operating there.

As the family fled, Israeli shelling hit the street, killing Asma’s mother and father and two sisters, 3 and 5 years old, said Asma’s grandmother, Basema Qwedar.