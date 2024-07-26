Tariq Hasan, a recent sociology graduate from a government college in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka, remained largely apolitical throughout his university years.

He navigated Dhaka’s daunting traffic to reach his classes and kept a low profile, focusing intently on his studies, even as many of his classmates became involved in active politics—a common scenario in Bangladesh’s government colleges.

Everything, however, changed last week.

Violent clashes erupted between protesting students demanding the rollback of government job quotas and security personnel and activists from the ruling party's student and youth wings.

Initially, Hasan considered shielding himself from the flood of social media images and videos depicting students being brutally assaulted and fired upon.

Eventually, he summoned the courage to join the protesting students, convinced their cause was just and legitimate.

During a few intense hours of violence in Dhaka’s Mohammadpur area, he witnessed fellow protesters and bystanders being shot at by police. Hasan returned home safe, though not unscathed, with his shoulder severely bruised by flying brick fragments.

"It was profoundly unjust. We were protesting with banners and sticks while they responded with bullets and tear gas," Hasan tells TRT World.

"I have never witnessed such violence.”

In a nation accustomed to periods of significant political violence, the crackdown on students and common people by the government has been described by analysts as “unprecedented” in Bangladesh in recent decades.

Hospital sources indicate that the reported death toll of at least 170 is likely an underestimate. Local newspapers and protest leaders suggest the actual number could be much higher, while hundreds of others remain in detention in Dhaka alone, fueling widespread concern and unrest.

Tension still runs high in the South Asian nation despite a Supreme Court ruling on Sunday that partially accommodated the students’ demands, allowing 93 percent of government jobs to be awarded based on merit.

The government hopes this will appease the protesters, but the discontent runs deeper.

“I graduated seven months ago and still haven’t found a job opportunity. This wasn’t just about quota reform; it was an outcry from ordinary people like us who are struggling to survive,” Hasan adds.

Unemployment and government jobs

Bangladesh’s economy, once hailed as a South Asian “miracle”, had started to slow down, mainly due to its over-reliance on garment exports and the global disruptions caused by the pandemic and the Ukraine conflict.

These factors led to a significant increase in the prices of essential commodities like energy and food and a sharp decline in foreign reserves.

Amidst this climate of economic uncertainty, government employment remained a highly sought-after and stable avenue for career advancement.

At any given time, university libraries are bustling with young graduates preparing intensively for civil service exams, competing fiercely for limited government positions.

In the most recent recruitment test, approximately 346,000 candidates vied for just 3,300 jobs, as reported by local media.

There was already a growing sentiment among young people that access to these positions was unfairly biased, with allegations of leaked entrance exam papers.