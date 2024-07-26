The Paris police chief has announced that more force would be deployed to beef up security at Paris train stations following overnight attacks on SNCF railway lines.

More police forces have been directed to the Paris stations on Friday due to large crowds stuck in those areas following the severe disruptions, Laurent Nunez told broadcaster France info.

Earlier, the French railway company SNCF said its rail lines were vandalised overnight ahead of the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

"The SNCF was victim overnight of several simultaneous malicious acts on LGV Atlantique, North & East," the company said on X.

"Deliberate fires were started to damage our facilities," it added.

The company noted that its high-speed line LGV Southeast was not impacted, and an act was prevented.

SNCF teams are on the field to start reparations, it also said.

The high-speed traffic is severely disrupted on some routes, the company added, and called on the passengers to postpone their travels.

Eurostar services were also disrupted, according to the French broadcaster BFMTV.