South Africa raids suspected military camp, dozens of Libyans arrested
South African police have carried out a raid on a suspected secret military training camp, resulting in the arrest of 95 Libyan nationals as authorities are investigating the matter further.
The individuals entered the country on study visas but are believed to have undergone military training. / Photo: AP / AP
July 26, 2024

South African police have arrested 95 Libyan nationals in a raid on a suspected secret military training camp and authorities said they were investigating whether there were more illegal bases in other parts of the country.

The camp was discovered at a farm in White River in the Mpumalanga province, about 360 kilometres (220 miles) northeast of Johannesburg, police said on Friday.

National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said in a post on the social media site X that the Libyans stated they had entered the country on study visas to train as security guards, but police investigations suggest they have received military training.

The Newzroom Afrika TV news channel broadcast pictures of the site of the arrests, showing a military-style camp with large green and khaki tents set up in a row. Dozens of men were seen lining up as they were arrested. They were wearing civilian clothing.

Local government official Jackie Macie said investigations were ongoing and the owner of the farm would be questioned.

He said authorities received information that there were similar secret camps near two other towns in Mpumalanga province.

Interrogation

The province borders neighbouring countries Mozambique and Swaziland and is an area of concern for South African authorities with regard to illegal immigration.

Police and authorities have not said whether the camps are suspected of being connected to a particular group or conflict.

Macie said investigations would establish if there was a network of camps in South Africa and show "why they are here doing military training in our country."

Police said the operation to arrest the Libyans and close down the camp began two days ago. Macie said the Libyan nationals had been in the country since at least April.

"The 95 individuals taken into custody are all Libyan nationals and are currently being questioned by the relevant authorities," Mpumalanga acting provincial police commissioner Maj. Gen. Zeph Mkhwanazi said in a statement.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
