Erdogan condemns US Congress applause for 'Hitler of our time'
"Those who teach the entire world about democracy and human rights have no qualms about holding the Hitler of our time in high esteem," asserts Turkish President Erdogan.
"The global system established to protect the economic, political, military and diplomatic interests of the winners of World War II has begun to become obsolete," Erdogan said. / Photo: AA / AA
July 26, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned the United States Congress for applauding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech, which he described as "full of delirium."

"The whole world watched and saw how a genocidal murderer was applauded in the American Congress," Erdogan asserted in his address to the High Technology Incentive Programme Promotion Meeting in Istanbul on Friday.

Drawing attention to Israel's war on Palestine's Gaza, now in its 294th day, the president said: "Think about those who killed nearly 40,000 children, women, and the elderly; the House of Representatives applauds them."

Tel Aviv has killed at least 39,175 Palestinians — the majority of them women and children –– and wounded 90,403 others, with more than 10,000 people estimated to be buried under the debris, since beginning its relentless attacks against the besieged enclave on October 7.

"So to say, those who teach the entire world about democracy and human rights have no qualms about holding the Hitler of our time in high esteem," Erdogan asserted, slamming Western support for Israel's massacres against Palestinians.

'Obsolete' global system

Turkish President Erdogan further criticised the global system, stating: "We are faced with an abdication of reason that hosts a butcher who has the blood of 150 thousand Gazans on his hands and, not content with that, applauds his speech full of delirium."

He also asserted that "the global system established to protect the economic, political, military and diplomatic interests of the winners of World War II has begun to become obsolete."

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since the October 7 attack by Palestinian resistance Hamas.

Israel stands accused of “genocide” at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in its latest ruling has ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its military offensive in Rafah in southern Gaza, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

