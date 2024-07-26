As many as 45 American physicians, surgeons and nurses, who have volunteered in Gaza since last October say the likely death toll from Israel’s all-out war is “already greater than 92,000”.

The estimate translates to 4.2 percent of Gaza’s total population. It’s more than double the death toll of more than 39,100 reported by the local health ministry.

“A ceasefire must be imposed… We believe our government is obligated to do this, both under American law and international humanitarian law,” the medical practitioners wrote in an open letter addressed to US President Joe Biden, his wife Dr Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The letter said, “everyone in Gaza is sick, injured, or both”, with only marginal exceptions.

“Virtually every child under the age of five whom we encountered, both inside and outside of the hospital, had both a cough and watery diarrhoea,” the letter said, reminding the US president that pregnant women in Gaza are giving birth to underweight infants but they are unable to breastfeed due to malnutrition.

Malnourished new mothers in Gaza feed their underweight newborns infant formula made with poisonous water, it said. “We can never forget that the world abandoned these innocent women and babies.”

The medical professionals urged the US leadership to realise that epidemics are “raging” in Gaza.

Israel’s continued and repeated displacement of the malnourished and sick population of Gaza—half of whom are children—to areas with no running water or even toilets is “absolutely shocking”.

It is now “virtually guaranteed” to result in “widespread death” from viral and bacterial diarrheal diseases and pneumonia, particularly in children under the age of five.

“We worry that unknown thousands have already died from the lethal combination of malnutrition and disease and that tens of thousands more will die in the coming months. Most of them will be young children,” the letter said.

The open letter was posted on social media platform X by California-based surgeon Feroze Sidhwa on July 25.