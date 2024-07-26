President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that Türkiye will direct a total of $30 billion worth of resources consisting of tax incentives and grant support to high technology investments.

Speaking at the country's High Technology Incentive Program (HIT-30) introduction ceremony in Istanbul on Friday, Erdogan said Türkiye aims to become a regional production hub in battery production capacity and offer $4.5 billion worth of incentive package to investors.

The country is also launching an incentive package worth $5 billion to increase its production capacity in the automotive sector to at least one million units per year, Erdogan added.

For five years, Ankara will meet half of the personnel expenses of new centres to be established in the country by the world's top 1,000 companies in terms of R&D.

Renewable energy