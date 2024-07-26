Israeli forces have once again targeted a TRT crew, keeping up the regime's unfounded attacks against journalists on the ground.

"Encouraged by the applause of its patrons, Israel once again targeted Palestinians who wanted to perform Friday prayers in the Al Aqsa Mosque and our TRT Haber team," TRT Director-General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci wrote on X following the attack.

"As TRT, we will never refrain from publicising the unlawful acts of occupying Israel that trample all human values," he added.

The attack came as the team from Türkiye's public broadcaster TRT was covering violations of Israeli forces against innocent Palestinians who gathered for Friday prayers at the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem.

The forces then targeted the TRT Haber team.

Cameraman Omar Awwad was injured in the attack, while reporter Mucahit Aydemir's phone was forcibly confiscated and the images on his phone were deleted.

Israeli forces then removed the TRT Haber crew from the area and did not allow them to continue their broadcast.