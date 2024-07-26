Palestinians who left their homes due to the Israeli attacks on Khan Younis in southern Gaza were forced to take shelter in a prison.

Asda Prison, where prisoners were released when Israel's attacks on Gaza began nearly 10 months ago, has become a shelter for Palestinians in Khan Younis, which has been under intense attack for the last four days.

Despite its insecurity and lack of basic needs, Palestinians were forced to settle in the building damaged by the attacks.

Nezire al-Rakab, one of the Palestinian women taking shelter in the prison, said they left their homes after artillery shells killed her son and two of her daughters-in-law.

"We had to take shelter in Asda Central Prison. Although it is not safe, we have no other alternative," she said.

She said they had to take shelter in the prison to protect their children whose mothers and fathers died.