WORLD
2 MIN READ
'Dark and painful': Israel forces Palestinians to take refuge in prison
Asda Prison, where prisoners were released when Israel's attacks on Gaza began, has become a shelter for Palestinians in Khan Younis.
'Dark and painful': Israel forces Palestinians to take refuge in prison
Palestinians are forced to settle in the building damaged by the attacks. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
July 26, 2024

Palestinians who left their homes due to the Israeli attacks on Khan Younis in southern Gaza were forced to take shelter in a prison.

Asda Prison, where prisoners were released when Israel's attacks on Gaza began nearly 10 months ago, has become a shelter for Palestinians in Khan Younis, which has been under intense attack for the last four days.

Despite its insecurity and lack of basic needs, Palestinians were forced to settle in the building damaged by the attacks.

Nezire al-Rakab, one of the Palestinian women taking shelter in the prison, said they left their homes after artillery shells killed her son and two of her daughters-in-law.

"We had to take shelter in Asda Central Prison. Although it is not safe, we have no other alternative," she said.

She said they had to take shelter in the prison to protect their children whose mothers and fathers died.

RelatedIsraeli forces target TRT crew covering attacks on Palestinians at Al Aqsa
RECOMMENDED

'No water, no gas'

Ummu Abdullah Abu Mustafa said they took shelter in the prison even though it was not a safe place.

"This is the first time we have seen a prison. My family and I never thought we would go to prison one day. The prison is dark and not suitable for living. You feel like a real prisoner inside," he added.

Noting that the conditions are "difficult and painful," he said there is no water and gas in the prison.

"The war has been ongoing for 10 months, there are no more materials, everything has become very expensive," he added.

RelatedUS must force Israel's Netanyahu to end war on Gaza: Hamas
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time