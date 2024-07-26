Amid dramatic recent developments in American national politics, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) quietly carries on with business as usual.

AIPAC's primary mission—maintaining a firm pro-Israel grip on the United States Congress—is transparent, unchanging, and for the most part, highly effective.

Every member of Congress, in both the House and the Senate, knows that AIPAC is watching them, ready to dispense money and propaganda in their favour, or alternatively to provision their next political opponent if the member does not comply with AIPAC's demands.

For example, AIPAC—which has hundreds of employees and operates out of a multi-story office building on Washington's H Street—recently spent some $4.6 million opposing the reelection of Rep. Cori Bush, a member of the small left-leaning contingent in the Congress and one of the few who openly criticises Israeli repression.

She faces off against local prosecutor Wesley Bell in an Aug. 6 primary.

AIPAC does not always win its battles to unseat critics like Bush, Rep. Ilhan Omar or Senator Bernie Sanders.

But due to its clout, an overwhelming majority of American politicians from both parties profess their unwavering support of the Zionist state in the expectation of being rewarded, rather than targeted for defeat in the next election cycle.

To date, US President Joe Biden and Republican leader Mitch McConnell, are among the biggest recipients of financial support from AIPAC, according to public campaign finance records.

Funding pays off

While fundraising is an issue for all American politicians, money is of little concern to AIPAC, which receives hundreds of millions of dollars from myriad wealthy donors.

Most American Jews are not Orthodox, and many liberal Jews have become more openly critical of Israel amid the Gaza war, but such criticism is no threat to AIPAC as the super-rich donors continue to dole out the money.

Since the foundation of AIPAC and its predecessors in the aftermath of World War II, the pro-Israel lobby has an unbroken record of extracting money from the Congress.

Since 1948, the little state of Israel, a country of some nine million people, has received more than $150 billion from American taxpayers—more financial assistance than the United States has provided to any other country in the world.