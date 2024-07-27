WORLD
3 MIN READ
G20 commits to effective taxation of the ultra-wealthy
"Aggressive tax avoidance or tax evasion of ultra-high-net-worth individuals can undermine the fairness of tax systems, which comes along with a reduced effectiveness of progressive taxation," G20 says.
G20 commits to effective taxation of the ultra-wealthy
General view of the G20 Ministerial Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil / Photo: AFP / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
July 27, 2024

The G20 said that the group agreed on working to make sure super-rich individuals around the world are effectively taxed but stopped short of elaborating on methods.

The group said on Friday it is important for all taxpayers, including ultra-high-net-worth individuals, to contribute their fair share in taxes.

"Aggressive tax avoidance or tax evasion of ultra-high-net-worth individuals can undermine the fairness of tax systems, which comes along with a reduced effectiveness of progressive taxation," according to a G20 Ministerial Declaration on International Tax Cooperation.

"No one should be able to evade taxation, including by circumventing transparency standards. Therefore, greater efforts should be made to ensure full compliance with domestic tax obligations," it added.

Despite the consensus on taxing the super-rich, mechanisms of achieving the goal remain vague.

"Each jurisdiction should work autonomously or, if necessary, through capacity-building initiatives to improve the effectiveness of revenue collection for taxes, which already today could be levied based on domestic law," said the group.

RECOMMENDED

"Cooperation could involve exchanging best practices, encouraging debates around tax principles, and devising anti-avoidance mechanisms, including addressing potentially harmful tax practices," it added.

Scepticism

Member countries said they would continue to discuss the issues in the G20 and other relevant forums, counting on the technical input of relevant international organisations, academia and experts.

Some observers remained sceptical about the chances of a global "billionaire tax" targeting the world's largest capital-holders.

European officials pointed out that not even the 27-nation European Union has the power of taxation as a bloc.

Although France lent early support to a global minimum wealth tax, Germans have offered stiff resistance.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time