TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye pioneers new smart drug study for lymphoma patients
Drug to be applied to special subtype of lymphoma patients, says doctor at Ankara University Faculty of Medicine.
Türkiye pioneers new smart drug study for lymphoma patients
The Phase-1 Clinical Research Center began operating nearly seven months ago at Ankara University's Faculty of Medicine.lymphoma. / Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
July 27, 2024

Türkiye has become one of the first countries to initiate volunteer screenings for a new international "smart drug" study for the subtype of lymphoma - a cancer that begins in the cells of the lymph system.

The Phase-1 Clinical Research Center began operating nearly seven months ago at Ankara University's Faculty of Medicine.

Hakan Ergun, a doctor and head of the research center, said that the center received its first clinical study in the international arena in a very short time.

"Our first study at our center has been initiated for a 'smart drug' application for lymphoma patients who do not respond to treatment. This covers a special subtype of lymphoma,” said Ergun.

He said the drug is applied to patients who have previously received at least two different treatments but have not received a response.

“We are conducting clinical trials of this. We are conducting our screenings on patients who suffer from this disease and have a high potential to benefit from the treatment,” he said.

RelatedTurkish expert develops ‘Transparent imaging’ technology for the cancer
RECOMMENDED

First in the world

Ergun said the international study was initiated simultaneously in three centers in Türkiye which was done for the first time in the world.

"We are currently one of the three centers in Türkiye that have initiated clinical studies on this treatment. We are also proud to be the first in the world, and centers from different countries will also participate in this clinical study later,” he added.

Noting that clinical studies can take years, he expressed hope that patients will benefit from treatments developed for the studies.

“Of course, our patients participating in the clinical study gain a great advantage regarding the supply of the drug during the period they respond to the treatment,” he added.

He said it is a pleasure and honor to carry out the studies that would benefit patients.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time