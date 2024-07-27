Türkiye has become one of the first countries to initiate volunteer screenings for a new international "smart drug" study for the subtype of lymphoma - a cancer that begins in the cells of the lymph system.

The Phase-1 Clinical Research Center began operating nearly seven months ago at Ankara University's Faculty of Medicine.

Hakan Ergun, a doctor and head of the research center, said that the center received its first clinical study in the international arena in a very short time.

"Our first study at our center has been initiated for a 'smart drug' application for lymphoma patients who do not respond to treatment. This covers a special subtype of lymphoma,” said Ergun.

He said the drug is applied to patients who have previously received at least two different treatments but have not received a response.

“We are conducting clinical trials of this. We are conducting our screenings on patients who suffer from this disease and have a high potential to benefit from the treatment,” he said.