On the plains of Serengeti National Park, tourists are enchanted by a male elephant scooping up red soil with its trunk, sending a cloud of dust in the air.

The giant elephant showers the dust over its body to protect its skin against the scorching sun.

The 45-year-old super tusker, with tusks weighing approximately 50 kilograms (110 pounds) each is among the few giants whose survival is threatened by trophy hunters.

Amid opposition from conservationists, Tanzanian wildlife authorities are due to decide this month whether to issue more super-tusker hunting permits for the coming year, a move likely to endanger the biological, economic and social value of the super tuskers.

Hunting permits regulation

Hunting permits are regulated by the Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (TAWA) and the Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA). The process involves permits issued to sport and professional hunters, notably tourists in specific hunting blocks, for a specified time aligned with the hunting season.

The permits are specific to the species being hunted, with strict quotas and limits set to ensure sustainable wildlife management, according to the government.

The permits come with strict guidelines on hunting methods, areas and times to ensure compliance with conservation goals and local laws.

Conservation concerns

With only eight super tuskers remaining in Tanzania, activists warn that killing them threatens the genetic diversity and future of the elephant population.

They dismiss the notion that older bulls no longer add value to the gene pool, arguing that super tuskers play a vital social role within their herds, keeping rowdy young males in check and controlling aggression.

Ecological significance

Alfan Rija, a professor of ecology and wildlife management at the Sokoine University of Agriculture, said super tuskers are keystone species to balance the ecosystem.

“Super tuskers have a unique genetic makeup that ensures the continuation of vital traits essential for the survival of the herds. Killing them means losing a wealth of ecological intelligence,” said Rija. He emphasised their role in guiding herds to water and safe grazing areas, and highlighted their cultural and tourism benefits.

Controversial proposal

Rija criticised controversial proposals to authorise the hunting of cross-border elephant bulls in northern Tanzania, terming it a short-term gain at the expense of long-term ecological stability.

“It’s a gamble with our natural heritage. Killing these large, old bulls means losing a critical gene pool and destabilizing the social structure of the herds,” he said.

At a time when elephants are increasingly threatened by climate change, habitat loss, and demand for their ivory, experts argue the government needs to protect endangered species.