Life in Gaza's Shejaiya: Struggling amid destruction
Families in devastated neighbourhood struggle to live as they face dire shortages, fear because of Israeli onslaught.
Palestinians make their way as they inspect the damage, after Israeli forces withdrew from Shejaiya neighbourhood, following a ground operationin the eastern part of Gaza City, July 10, 2024. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
July 27, 2024

Palestinians in the ravaged Shejaiya neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City face immense difficulties trying to survive amid a lack of basic services, food shortages, a water crisis and infrastructure destruction as the Israeli onslaught enters its 10th month.

Abu Mohammad Hajila, 44, sits on the rubble of a destroyed reside ntial building in the neighbourhood, contemplating the extensive damage caused by Israeli air strikes and ground operations since the beginning of the assault on Gaza.

With his wife, Samaher Hajila, 40, he gathers wood and paper to start a fire, salvaging what he can from the remains to use in their daily lives.

The food shortage crisis in Gaza City and northern Gaza is worsening, threatening lives due to the ongoing war amid an intensified Israeli blockade, which limits the already scarce supplies.

From June 28 to July 10, the Israeli army conducted a ground operation in Shejaiya, resulting in hundreds of Palestinian casualties and massive destruction.

On July 11, Gaza’s Civil Defense declared the area an “uninhabitable disaster zone.”

Facing death

“Our lives are filled with fear; we live under the constant threat of death,” said Mohammad Hajila.

He and his family suffer from severe shortages of food, medicine and water. “Hunger is prevalent in the area, and we suffer from psychological pressure, stress, and lack of water, food, and medicine,” he said.

He explains that his wife developed splenomegaly -- an enlarg ement of the spleen -- and hepatomegaly, an enlargement of the liver, from inhaling smoke while starting fires to cook, and the family cannot afford her treatment.

“The neighbourhood has turned into a wasteland, with few inhabited houses. We live in constant fear, sleeping and waking up with anxiety even in our sleep,” he said.

His wife describes their difficult lives and plight.

“We have been displaced three times like many others in Gaza. Now, we live in a commercial space beneath a partially destroyed home.”

“We live in a disaster zone, surrounded by destruction. The neighbourhood has become frightening due to the absence of residents,” she told Anadolu.

Living in dire conditions

In another nearby area, Abu Mohammad Al-Harazin, 52, sits with his family near their partially destroyed home trying to recall beautiful memories before the war.

“No one from other countries cares about us. We live in fear, anxiety, and horror, with food and water shortages, and we have suffered through this genocidal war. We search for a piece of bread and struggle with extremely high prices,” he said.

“Our home has been bombed multiple times, and we currently live in dire conditions inside it. We have managed to rehabilitate a small space despite the significant destruction,” he added.

