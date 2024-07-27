WORLD
Multiple casualties as RSF attacks Al Fashir city in Sudan: activist group
The city is the national army's last remaining position in the Darfur region and a key front in the war with the RSF.
The activist group has said it had counted 22 bodies and the casualty toll was expected to rise. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
July 27, 2024

At least 22 people were killed when Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) attacked the city of Al Fashir, a pro-democracy activist group has said, the worst toll after weeks of stalemate on that front in the country's civil war.

Al Fashir Resistance Committees said on Facebook on Saturday that the RSF had fired artillery shells on markets, hospitals and residential apartments, and had used a drone to target a hospital.

The city is the national army's last remaining position in the Darfur region and a key front in the war with the RSF that has turned Sudan into the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

The activist group said it had counted 22 bodies and the casualty toll was expected to rise.

There was no immediate comment from the RSF, which has in the past denied shelling civilian targets.

More than 300,000 people have fled their homes in al-Fashir as a result of fighting that began in April, the United Nations has said

RelatedSudan's RSF recruiting fighters from Central African Republic — UN experts
SOURCE:Reuters
