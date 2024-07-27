Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed shame "in the name of humanity" over the incident in the United States Congress, which not only hosted but applauded Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu, the main architect of the massacres in Palestine's Gaza.

"This is a major eclipse of reason for America to spread out the red carpet for someone like Netanyahu and then applaud his lies till their palms swell," Erdogan said on Saturday, addressing a meeting with NGO representatives in the Black Sea Region.

The president voiced concern that "the killer of 40,000 innocent people" received applause from an institution such as the US Congress, asking: "Who can assure that those who today devastated Gaza would not turn their vile eyes to Anatolia tomorrow?"

Erdogan further addressed calls from some political parties urging the government to invite Mahmoud Abbas, President of the Palestinian National Authority, to Türkiye and host him in the parliament for an address, saying: "Who says we didn't invite him?"

"Mr. Abbas must also first apologise to us, though we invited him, for his non-appearance," he added, expressing that they will see whether he could make it.

'Western war barons'