WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thieves steal Brazilian football legend's briefcase in Paris taxi heist
Le Parisien reported the theft of Zico's briefcase, worth $543,000 and containing a Rolex watch and diamonds, from a Paris taxi while he was in the city for the 2024 Olympics.
Thieves steal Brazilian football legend's briefcase in Paris taxi heist
Many people are raising complaints to the organisers of the Paris 2024 Olympics. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
July 27, 2024

Brazilian football legend Zico had a briefcase worth €500,000 (approx. $543,000), containing a Rolex watch and diamonds, stolen in Paris, according to a French daily report on Friday.

Le Parisien reported that the theft occurred in the back of a taxi. An individual allegedly distracted the taxi driver while another suspect stole Zico's briefcase.

Arthur Antunes Coimbra, widely known as Zico, 71, was in Paris at the invitation of the Brazilian delegation to watch the 2024 Olympic Games, which officially commence with the opening ceremony on Friday evening.

One of the top football players of his generation, Zico represented Brazil in three FIFA World Cups (1978, 1982, and 1986) but never secured the world title.

RelatedParis 2024 is off to a rough start amid chaos and controversies

Jewels stolen

RECOMMENDED

Earlier this week, the Argentine national football team was also targeted by thieves before their match at the Paris Olympics.

"Yesterday (Tuesday), thieves entered our training place and we were robbed. Thiago Almada had his belongings, a watch and jewels stolen," Argentina's head coach Javier Mascherano, a former Barcelona and Argentina midfielder, said earlier.

Argentina lost to Morocco 2-1 in their Paris 2024 match on Wednesday at the Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium in Saint-Etienne, near Lyon.

Almada, a Botafogo midfielder whose belongings were stolen, was on the field during the match against Morocco.

France's BFMTV reported on Thursday that Almada’s stolen items are valued at €50,000, or approximately $54,250. A complaint is expected to be filed soon.

RelatedSouth Korea introduced as North Korea at Paris 2024, IOC apologises
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time