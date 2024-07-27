Brazilian football legend Zico had a briefcase worth €500,000 (approx. $543,000), containing a Rolex watch and diamonds, stolen in Paris, according to a French daily report on Friday.

Le Parisien reported that the theft occurred in the back of a taxi. An individual allegedly distracted the taxi driver while another suspect stole Zico's briefcase.

Arthur Antunes Coimbra, widely known as Zico, 71, was in Paris at the invitation of the Brazilian delegation to watch the 2024 Olympic Games, which officially commence with the opening ceremony on Friday evening.

One of the top football players of his generation, Zico represented Brazil in three FIFA World Cups (1978, 1982, and 1986) but never secured the world title.

Related Paris 2024 is off to a rough start amid chaos and controversies

Jewels stolen