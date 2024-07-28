The UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process has condemned an "abhorrent rocket attack" on the northern part of the Israel-occupied Golan Heights.

"I urge all to exercise maximum restraint. The launching of rockets across the Blue Line must cease immediately. The Middle East is on the brink; the world and the region cannot afford another open conflict," Tor Wennesland wrote Sunday on X.

Children continue to bear the burden of the "horrific violence" plaguing the region, he added.

His remarks came after Israeli authorities said at least 12 people were killed and 35 injured in the attack on the Druze town of Majdal Shams.

The Israeli army accused Hezbollah of the attack but the Lebanese group denied responsibility.