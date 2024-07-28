Sunday, July 28, 2024

2051 GMT — Several Palestinians, including children, were killed and injured as an Israeli warplane bombed a house in the Sabra neighbourhood of Gaza City.

Al Ahli Baptist Hospital received a number of dead and injured people, including children, after the attack, a medical source told Anadolu.

The source said among the injuries received at the hospital were children with severe wounds, burns, and amputated limbs.

The Gaza Civil Defense Agency announced on Telegram that the Israeli army targeted a house belonging to the Jaal family on Thalathini Street in the Sabra neighbourhood of Gaza City.

1549 GMT — Israeli strike kills 10, including children in Khan Younis

At least 10 Palestinians have been killed, including children, in an Israeli airstrike on a house in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, the Civil Defense Agency said.

Video clips shared by Palestinians showed a man carrying a “decapitated child” and a mother screaming and crying bitterly near dead bodies.

Photos were also circulated showing children “with torn bodies” inside hospital corridors in the city.

The attack came hours after at least eight civilians were killed in Israeli attacks in Khan Younis, including one targeting al Mawasi area, which was designated as a “humanitarian zone” for displaced civilians.

1509 GMT — Egypt warns against opening new war front in Lebanon

Egypt has warned of the risks of opening a new war front in Lebanon and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The warning followed the death of 12 people in a missile attack in the Druze town of Majdal Shams in Israel-occupied Golan Heights.

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said opening a new war front in Lebanon “could drag the region into an all-out regional war.”

It underlined the importance of “supporting Lebanon, its people, and its institutions, and sparing the country the horrors of war.”

1301 GMT — Several killed in Israeli strike on 'humanitarian zone' in Gaza

At least eight civilians, including a child, have been killed in Israeli strikes on a “humanitarian zone” for displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza, medical sources said.

Five people lost their lives when an Israeli drone fired two missiles into a gathering of civilians in al Mawasi west of Khan Younis, the sources said.

Al Mawasi was designated by the Israeli army as a “humanitarian zone” for displaced Palestinians amid Israel’s ongoing offensive on Gaza.

Another Israeli reconnaissance drone hit commercial shops in Sikka neighbourhood in central Khan Younis, killing at least three people, including a child, local sources said.

1227 GMT — Israel’s Netanyahu returns from Washington, chairs security meeting after Golan attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has returned from Washington and chaired a security meeting following a rocket attack that killed 12 people in Israel-occupied Golan Heights.

Israel has linked the attack on a football field in the Druze town of Majdal Shams to Lebanon's Hezbollah group, which denied any responsibility.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plane has landed in Israel,” Netanyahu’s office said in a statement. “The Prime Minister is now en route to the Kirya for a security assessment and Security Cabinet discussion.”

1041 GMT — Iran warns Israel against 'new adventurism' after Majdal Shams attack

Iran has warned Israel against any "new adventurism" against Lebanon following a rocket attack in the occupied Golan Heights on Saturday that killed at least 12 people.

In a statement on Sunday, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani referred to Hezbollah's statement denying its role in the attack and accused Israel of "seeking to divert public opinion and global attention" from its crimes in Gaza.

He termed the claims made by Israel regarding the Majdal Shams attack a "fabricated scenario," adding that Tel Aviv "lacks the minimum moral authority to judge and comment on the incident."

1009 GMT — Hezbollah on high alert, cleared some key sites in case of Israeli escalation, security sources say

Hezbollah was on high alert, two security sources have said, as tensions spiralled following a deadly attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights that Israel blamed on the Lebanese armed group.

Hezbollah has denied responsibility for the attack.

The security sources said Hezbollah had preemptively cleared out some key sites in both Lebanon's south and the eastern Bekaa Valley in the event of a possible attack by Israel.