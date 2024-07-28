Venezuelans will vote between continuity in President Nicolas Maduro or change in rival Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia amid high tensions.

Concerns were stoked when Caracas blocked several international observers at the last minute, including four ex-presidents who had their plane held up in Panama Friday.

Maduro is seeking a third six-year term at the helm of the once wealthy petro-state that saw GDP drop 80 percent in a decade, pushing more than seven million of its 30 million citizens to emigrate.

Maduro lags far behind challenger Gonzalez Urrutia in voter intention, according to independent polls. But relying on its own figures, the regime is said to be certain of victory.

Polls suggest Sunday's vote poses the biggest threat yet to 25 years of "Chavismo," the populist movement founded by Maduro's predecessor and mentor, Hugo Chavez.

Days before the vote, Maduro said the outcome would decide whether Venezuela enters a period of "peace or war."

"If they do not want Venezuela to become a bloodbath, a fratricidal civil war produced by the fascists, let us guarantee the greatest success, the greatest electoral victory of our people," he said at a rally.

The comments drew condemnation from leaders including Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who said: "Maduro has to learn: if you win, you stay. If you lose, you go."

Analysts said the president is unlikely to concede defeat, especially in the absence of immunity guarantees, with his government under investigation for human rights abuses by the International Criminal Court.

'World is watching'

Gonzalez Urrutia, a 74-year-old former diplomat, is running in the place of wildly popular opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, barred from the race by institutions.

Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament, spoke to Machado on Saturday, writing on X afterwards: "We are on the side of democracy. The world is watching these elections."

US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday that Washington hoped for "peaceful elections" and stressed that "any political repression and violence is unacceptable."