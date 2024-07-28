WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thousands of anti-racism activists protest far-right rally in London
Protesters march from Russell Square to Whitehall, chanting slogans against fascism, racism, anti-Muslim hate and discrimination.
Thousands of anti-racism activists protest far-right rally in London
Thousands gather to protest against discrimination, racism and anti-Muslim hate as they march from Russell Square to Whitehall Street in London, United Kingdom on July 27, 2024. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
July 28, 2024

Thousands of anti-racism activists gathered in Russell Square to protest a far-right rally that occurred simultaneously in Trafalgar Square in central London.

The anti-racism protesters on Saturday marched from Russell Square to Whitehall, where the prime minister's office is located at 10 Downing Street.

They chanted slogans against fascism, racism, anti-Muslim hate and discrimination.

To prevent clashes between the two groups, police blocked roads leading to Trafalgar Square with police vans.

The far-right demonstrators, led by Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, known as Tommy Robinson, faced strong opposition from anti-racism protesters who condemned discriminatory attitudes toward Asians, Blacks and Muslims in the country.

RelatedIndia's top court puts discriminatory order against eateries on hold

Virgil Bitu, head of the Roma Education and Advocacy Organization (ROTA), spoke from a platform in Whitehall.

RECOMMENDED

He highlighted the discrimination, slavery and exile Roma people have faced in the last century.

Referring to recent street unrest in Leeds after social services attempted to remove children from a Roma family on July 18, Bitu said the freedom, lives, identity and hopes "have been taken" but "please do not take our children".

He argued that Roma voices are not sufficiently heard and urged the government and local authorities to take steps to ensure Roma participation in democratic processes.

Fiona Sim, a representative from the Black Freedom Alliance, told the crowd that religious and ethnic minorities are often targeted by far-right and racist groups .

"We are stronger together," she said.

RelatedFrance's Jaminet hit with 34-week ban for racist social media post
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics