‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ smashes record with $205M debut
It shattered the opening record for R-rated films previously held by the first “Deadpool” ($132 million) and notched a spot in the top 10 openings of all time.
Going into the weekend, $200 million domestic seemed like a pipe dream. Analysts were more conservative with predictions in the $160 million range. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
July 28, 2024

Marvel is back on top with “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

The comic-book movie made a staggering $205 million in its first weekend in North American theatres, according to studio estimates Sunday.

It shattered the opening record for R-rated films previously held by the first “Deadpool” ($132 million) and notched a spot in the top 10 openings of all time.

Including international showings, where it’s racked up an addition $233.3 million, “Deadpool & Wolverine” is looking at a global opening of over $438.3 million.

Fittingly for both characters’ introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Deadpool & Wolverine” played less like earlier X-Men or Deadpool movies and more like an Avengers pic.

In the top domestic opening weekends ever, “Deadpool & Wolverine” is seated in 8th place between “The Avengers” and “Black Panther,” bumping “Avengers: Age of Ultron” ($191.3 million) out of the top 10.

It’s by far biggest opening of the year, unseating Disney’s “Inside Out 2” ($154.2 million) and the most tickets a movie has sold in its debut weekend since “Barbie” ($162 million) stormed theatres last July.

And these are numbers previously thought impossible for an R-rated film.

Pivotal time for industry

The Walt Disney Studios release arrived at a pivotal time for an industry grappling with box office returns that continue to run at a double-digit deficit from last year.

The success is also an important moment for Marvel Studios, which has had several high-profile disappointments lately; Most notably in “The Marvels” which opened to an MCU low of $47 million last November.

Marvel's saviour came in the form of two characters who got their start outside of the MCU, and carried a Motion Picture Association rating that seemed to have an earnings cap.

Both Deadpool and Wolverine, played by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, existed previously under the 21st Century Fox banner which for two decades had the rights to Marvel characters like the “X-Men” and “Fantastic Four.”

That changed when Disney acquired the studio’s film and TV assets in early 2019 and plans started to take shape of how all these characters would fit into Kevin Feige’s MCU. In some cases, as with “Fantastic Four,” Marvel Studios is starting fresh.

With “Deadpool & Wolverine,” the stars were as crucial as their characters.

Going into the weekend, $200 million domestic seemed like a pipe dream. Analysts were more conservative with predictions in the $160 million range.

