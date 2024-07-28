Marvel is back on top with “Deadpool & Wolverine.”

The comic-book movie made a staggering $205 million in its first weekend in North American theatres, according to studio estimates Sunday.

It shattered the opening record for R-rated films previously held by the first “Deadpool” ($132 million) and notched a spot in the top 10 openings of all time.

Including international showings, where it’s racked up an addition $233.3 million, “Deadpool & Wolverine” is looking at a global opening of over $438.3 million.

Fittingly for both characters’ introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Deadpool & Wolverine” played less like earlier X-Men or Deadpool movies and more like an Avengers pic.

In the top domestic opening weekends ever, “Deadpool & Wolverine” is seated in 8th place between “The Avengers” and “Black Panther,” bumping “Avengers: Age of Ultron” ($191.3 million) out of the top 10.

It’s by far biggest opening of the year, unseating Disney’s “Inside Out 2” ($154.2 million) and the most tickets a movie has sold in its debut weekend since “Barbie” ($162 million) stormed theatres last July.

And these are numbers previously thought impossible for an R-rated film.