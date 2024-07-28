A heat wave has triggered an orange alert in 13 regions of France.

The French Meteorological Service, Meteo France, issued a warning on Sunday regarding the high temperatures expected to affect regions, including Savoie, Landes, Gironde, Dordogne, Gers, Lot, Haute-Garonne, Tarn, and Haute-Corse.

It was noted that the heat, which will predominantly affect the south of the country, will also spread to northern regions.

Temperatures are expected to range between 35 degree Celsius and 38 degree Celsius (95F to 100F) at the beginning of the week and are predicted to persist until July 31.