CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Extreme heatwave triggers orange alert in 13 French regions
Temperatures are expected to range between 35 and 38 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the week and are predicted to persist until July 31.
Extreme heatwave triggers orange alert in 13 French regions
The heat, mainly affecting the south, will also spread to northern regions. / Others
By Rabiul Islam
July 28, 2024

A heat wave has triggered an orange alert in 13 regions of France.

The French Meteorological Service, Meteo France, issued a warning on Sunday regarding the high temperatures expected to affect regions, including Savoie, Landes, Gironde, Dordogne, Gers, Lot, Haute-Garonne, Tarn, and Haute-Corse.

It was noted that the heat, which will predominantly affect the south of the country, will also spread to northern regions.

Temperatures are expected to range between 35 degree Celsius and 38 degree Celsius (95F to 100F) at the beginning of the week and are predicted to persist until July 31.

RECOMMENDED

Weather forecasts suggest that Europe is experiencing its hottest summer yet.

The impact of these conditions on the Olympic Games in Paris, which will continue until August 11, has been a topic of concern.

RelatedWorld's hottest day ever recorded on July 21: climate monitor
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics