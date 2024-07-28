WORLD
2 MIN READ
Moscow claims fresh gains in Donetsk, Kiev strikes Russian oil depot
Russia’s Defense Ministry has said seven Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight over Russian territory, while a drone strike set fire to the oil depot in the Kursk province.
Moscow claims fresh gains in Donetsk, Kiev strikes Russian oil depot
Moscow claimed the nearby village of Lozuvatske, one of nearly a dozen it says it has captured in the province. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
July 28, 2024

Ukraine has said it struck an oil depot in southern Russia that supplies the Kremlin's troops as Russian strikes in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, where Moscow claimed further gains, left five civilians dead and 15 others wounded.

Earlier Sunday, Russia’s Defence Ministry said seven Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight over Russian territory, while a regional official said a drone strike set fire to the oil depot in the Kursk province.

RelatedRussia reserves right to deliver weapons to DPRK: Putin

'Russia gains in Donetsk'

Also on Sunday, Russian troops continued to eke out gains in Ukraine's war-torn eastern Donetsk province as they pushed westward toward the towns of Pokrovsk and Kurakhove.

RECOMMENDED

Russia’s Defense Ministry on Sunday said that its forces had taken control of two neighbouring villages some 30 kilometres east of Pokrovsk, Prohres and Yevhenivka.

The day before, Moscow claimed the nearby village of Lozuvatske, one of nearly a dozen it says it has captured in the province this month.

Russian shelling on Sunday also wounded eight further civilians, including a 10-year-old and two teenagers, in a village in Ukraine’s southern Kherson province, local official Roman Mrochko reported.

RelatedPutin to restart mid-range nuke production if US deploys missiles to Europe
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
Sudan reopens Khartoum airport to domestic flights after nearly two years of war
Pakistan to skip India clash at cricket's 2026 T20 World Cup: government
Europe has failed to defeat Russia in Ukraine: Medvedev
US naval deployment 'psychological warfare': top Iranian commander
Iraqi parliament delays presidential vote for second time
Iran's Khamenei warns of regional war if US attacks
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics