The US, UK and France have issued a security alert for their citizens, advising them not to travel to Lebanon, citing potential disruptions in air travel due to heightened regional tensions.

The US Embassy in Lebanon advised on Sunday its citizens travelling to or from Lebanon to "monitor their flight status closely" as changes could occur with little notice.

It also emphasised the need for travellers to "make alternate plans" if necessary.

In addition, the embassy underscored the "complex and rapidly changing" security environment in Lebanon, urging its citizens to see the current travel advisory, which recommends reconsidering travel to the country.

US citizens are encouraged to enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive updates and facilitate location tracking in emergencies.

Meanwhile, France condemned Sunday the recent attack on Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights.

"We extend our condolences to the victims' families, including many minors, and express our solidarity with the injured," the French government said in a statement.

France also called for measures to prevent further military escalation.

Additionally, France reiterated its advice for French nationals to avoid travel to Lebanon, Israel, or the Palestinian Territories.

Limiting travelling

The UK Foreign Office also updated its travel advisory, urging British nationals to exercise extreme caution and avoid "all travel to Lebanon."