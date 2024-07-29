Monday, July 29, 2024

1719 GMT — Under international humanitarian law, it is "strictly prohibited" to attack objects essential to the survival of the civilian population, including water supplies, the UN Human Rights Office has said.

Noting that the office is aware of a video circulating that shows Israel bombing a drinking water reservoir for Palestinians in Rafah in southern Gaza, OHCHR spokesperson Jeremy Laurence told Anadolu Agency:

"It is indeed strictly prohibited under international humanitarian law to attack civilian objects."

"Moreover, it is prohibited to attack objects indispensable to the survival of the civilian population, such as drinking water supplies," Laurence added.

He also criticised Israel's lack of ability to ensure accountability under international humanitarian law (IHL) and international human rights law (IHRL), arguing that international action is required to fill the gap.

1803 GMT — Hezbollah attacks Israeli military sites amid escalating tensions

Hezbollah has said it struck several military posts in northern Israel amid fears of a full-blown war with Tel Aviv.

The group said its fighters attacked with “appropriate weapons” newly installed espionage equipment at al Malikiyya post.

Hezbollah fighters also targeted with guided missiles the positions of Israeli soldiers at the al Raheb site and fired dozens of Katyusha rockets at the al Baghdadi site, the group said.

1800 GMT — Israelis protest arrest of soldiers accused of 'gang raping' Palestinian detainee

Right-wing Israeli protesters have stormed a military base in central Israel to protest the arrest of soldiers accused of "gang raping" a Palestinian detainee at Sde Teiman Prison in the Negev desert.

Protesters closed the Military Police base in Beit Lid town where the soldiers are held for questioning, Army Radio reported.

Masked soldiers in military uniform took part in the protest, Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said.

Israeli media earlier reported that a detainee from Gaza was gang raped by Israeli soldiers at the Sde Teiman Prison in southern Israel.

1624 GMT — US says concerns over 'all-out war' between Israel and Hezbollah 'exaggerated'

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby has said concerns of an all-out war in the Middle East are “exaggerated” and diplomatic conversations continue to reduce tensions.

"We've all heard about this all-out war scenario now at multiple points over the last 10 months, those predictions were exaggerated then. Quite frankly, we think they're exaggerated now," Kirby told reporters.

1519 GMT — Israeli evacuation orders force Palestinians out of central Gaza

Thousands more Palestinians have fled a community in central Gaza in the face of new Israeli evacuation orders, worsening the humanitarian plight in an area already inundated with displaced people fleeing an assault in the south.

Israeli forces, which have now captured nearly the entire enclave in around 10 months of war, have spent the last several weeks launching major attacks on areas where they had previously claimed to have "uprooted Hamas fighters."

In its latest assault, Israel ordered residents on Sunday to flee Al-Bureij, just northeast of Deir.

"What is left? Deir? Deir is full of people. Everyone is in Deir. All of Gaza. Where should people go?" Aya Mansour told Reuters in Deir after fleeing from Bureij.

1452 GMT — Palestinian detainee gang-raped by Israeli soldiers at Sde Teiman Prison

A Palestinian detainee has been gang-raped by Israeli soldiers at the Sde Teiman Prison in the Negev desert in southern Israel, according to Israeli media.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN, citing a security source, said the detainee was taken to a hospital with severe injuries to an intimate body part, which left him without the ability to walk.

Several reports emerged of severe abuses against Palestinian detainees at the notorious facility since the start of Israel’s ongoing offensive on Gaza.

1435 GMT — Iran warns of serious consequences for any Israeli hit on Lebanon

Any possible Israeli attack on Lebanon will have serious consequences, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Iran's state media has reported.

1425 GMT — Gaza Health Ministry declares polio epidemic

The Health Ministry in Gaza has declared a polio epidemic across the Palestinian territory, blaming Israel’s war on the enclave.

1347 GMT — Germany warns of escalation between Israel and Hezbollah

Germany has warned of an escalation between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah after a deadly attack in the occupied Golan Heights.

“Especially in this tense situation, it is important to continue to avoid escalation and a regional conflagration. We make this clear to our partners again and again. All actors are called upon to use their influence on their allies in the region,” government's deputy spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann told reporters in Berlin.

1345 GMT — Hamas says Netanyahu added new conditions and demands to US ceasefire proposal

Hamas has said in a statement that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had added new conditions and demands to a US ceasefire proposal.

The group said the Israeli ceasefire response showed that Netanyahu was stalling to avoid reaching an agreement.

1239 GMT — Israeli PM Netanyahu says cannot let occupied Golan Heights strike pass