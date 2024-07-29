Turkish National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) has neutralised two PKK/KCK terrorists who were preparing to launch an attack on Turkish Armed Forces in the area.

MIT discovered that senior leaders of the PKK had issued directives to Vesile Duran, code-named Ronahi Dilhvin, and Dilan Oklu, code-named Arin Tolhildan, both wanted for terrorism, to organise an attack on the Turkish security forces' operational zone in Iraq's Hakurk region, security sources said.

Following the intelligence, MIT meticulously tracked the movements of Duran and Oklu. When the terrorists arrived at the designated meeting point to relay the attack orders, MIT executed a targeted operation, neutralising both terrorists.

Vesile Duran, also known as Ronahi Dilhvin, joined the PKK/KCK in 2014 and moved to northern Iraq in 2015, where she received military and ideological training. She had been active in the Hakurk region.