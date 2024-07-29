TÜRKİYE
Turkish intelligence foils PKK terror attack on security forces
MIT discovered that senior leaders of the PKK had issued directives to Vesile Duran and Dilan Oklu to organise an attack on Turkish security forces' operational zone in Iraq's Hakurk region.
When the terrorists arrived at the designated meeting point to relay the attack orders, MIT executed a targeted operation, neutralising both terrorists. / Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
July 29, 2024

Turkish National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) has neutralised two PKK/KCK terrorists who were preparing to launch an attack on Turkish Armed Forces in the area.

MIT discovered that senior leaders of the PKK had issued directives to Vesile Duran, code-named Ronahi Dilhvin, and Dilan Oklu, code-named Arin Tolhildan, both wanted for terrorism, to organise an attack on the Turkish security forces' operational zone in Iraq's Hakurk region, security sources said.

Following the intelligence, MIT meticulously tracked the movements of Duran and Oklu. When the terrorists arrived at the designated meeting point to relay the attack orders, MIT executed a targeted operation, neutralising both terrorists.

Vesile Duran, also known as Ronahi Dilhvin, joined the PKK/KCK in 2014 and moved to northern Iraq in 2015, where she received military and ideological training. She had been active in the Hakurk region.

Dilan Oklu, also known as Arin Tolhildan, was recruited by the PKK at the age of 15 in 2014.

She underwent compulsory military and ideological training in northern Iraq.

Oklu is the sister of Vedat Oklu, also known as Tolhildan Zevki, another PKK terrorist neutralised in 2019. She was active in the Hakurk region.

