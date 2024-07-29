Thousands of Kashmiris walked bare-footed to the mausoleum of 14th century philosopher and saint Sheikh-Ul-Alam Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Noorani praying for rain amid scorching heat and a prolonged dry spell in the region.

The congregational supplication on Sunday was held at Charar-i-Sharief shrine located in central Budgam district of the India-administered Kashmir.

Ghulam Hussain Khanday, a farmer who was part of the congregation, said that special prayers were held at the shrine for early rain.

"In the past, whenever Kashmir witnessed long dry spells, we prayed here and God answered our prayers," he said. "This is our faith."

People also held prayers at many local mosques to end the dry spell.

Sheikh Showkat, a law and social expert, said such practices have been part of Kashmiri culture "where people used to hold special prayers at various shrines and mosques."

The Kashmir region has been experiencing intense heat waves and high temperatures amid a prolonged dry spell in recent weeks.